Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal BJP chief taunts TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, invites him to campaign for Falta repoll

Canvassing for BJP candidate Debanshu Panda, Bhattacharya questioned the TMC national general secretary's absence from the campaign trail
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us