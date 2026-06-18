West Bengal BJP govt replaces Mamata Banerjee's longtime security officers; TMC alleges 'political vendetta'

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West Bengal BJP government replaces Mamata Banerjee's long-serving security officers, sparking political controversy.
Key highlights
• Security personnel replaced
The BJP-led government in West Bengal replaced decades-long Personal Security Officers (PSOs) assigned to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leading to her refusal to accept the new personnel.
• Political vendetta allegations
The TMC accused the BJP of political vendetta, alleging the move was a calculated attempt to isolate and endanger Banerjee, with leaders like Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra criticising the decision.
• Security disparity highlighted
TMC MP Mahua Moitra contrasted Banerjee's reduced security with that of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alleging unequal protection despite Banerjee's long political career.
• Government's administrative response
Administrative sources stated the withdrawn officers were directed to return to their parent units, with Kolkata police dispatching three replacement guards.
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Published 18 June 2026, 06:22 IST