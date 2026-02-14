<p>Kolkata: A booth-level officer (BLO) was among two arrested for allegedly murdering a man over an extramarital relationship, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal's </a>North 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal and his accomplice Sagar Gyne were arrested on Friday after dismembered body parts of 30-year-old Nasir Ali were found in a canal in Baduria, a police officer said.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation found that Mondal had an extramarital relationship with Ali's wife and he had asked the deceased to meet him at a deserted place late on Monday evening on the pretext of discussing some issues pertaining to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, he said.</p>.Preserve SIR records for 5 years, CEC Gyanesh Kumar tells Bengal officials.<p>Ali was reported missing since Monday night and his family lodged a police complaint the next day.</p>.<p>Police tracked Mondal's phone calls and movement, and found the body parts in the canal on Friday morning, the officer said.</p>.<p>Mondal was interrogated and later arrested on the charge of murdering Ali and dumping his body parts in three different places in the canal.</p>.<p>Gyne was arrested on the charge of assisting Mondal in the murder, dismemberment of the body and dumping the parts, he added.</p>.<p>Locals staged a road blockade in the area for around half-an-hour demanding justice. They were later persuaded by the police to lift the stir.</p>