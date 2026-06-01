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West Bengal cabinet expansion today, 35 MLAs to take oath

Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath at 11 am at the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, the chief minister said.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 03:55 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 03:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari

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