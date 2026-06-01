Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal cabinet undergoes expansion, 35 MLAs take oath as ministers

Governor RN Ravi administered oath to the MLAs as ministers in the state's first BJP-helmed cabinet at Lok Bhavan.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 03:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us