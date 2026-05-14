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West Bengal Class 12 results declared; overall pass percentage 91.23%

Candidates dissatisfied with their fourth-semester results would be allowed to reappear in the examination next year after surrendering the current year's result.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalClass 12 examsResults

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