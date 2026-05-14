West Bengal Class 12 results declared; overall pass percentage 91.23%

<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal-news">West Bengal</a> Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday announced the results of its Class 12 examination, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.23 per cent. The results included those of the candidates from the fourth semester under the new system, supplementary candidates of the third semester, and students appearing under the old annual examination pattern.</p>.<p>While the pass percentage among girls stood at 92.47 per cent, boys recorded a pass percentage of 89.71 per cent.</p>.CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage drops to 85.2%.<p>As many as 64 candidates -- including 56 boys and eight girls -- featured in the top 10 list. Adrito Pal of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya secured the first rank in the state by scoring 496 out of 500 marks.</p>.<p>Jishnu Kundu of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith Purulia and Ritobrata Nath of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya secured the second rank with 495 marks each.</p>.<p>Candidates dissatisfied with their fourth-semester results would be allowed to reappear in the examination next year after surrendering the current year's result.</p>.West Bengal government mandates singing of Vande Mataram during morning assemblies in schools.<p>According to official data, a total of 7,10,811 candidates appeared for the higher secondary examination this year.</p>.<p>Of them, 6,35,864 students appeared in the final semester examination under the new system, 59,452 candidates took the supplementary examination for the second semester, and 15,495 students appeared under the old annual examination pattern. </p>