<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mamata%20Banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Friday began a sit-in here to protest against the alleged arbitrary deletions from the post-SIR electoral rolls, escalating the TMC's confrontation with the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly polls.</p>.<p>Launching the dharna at Kolkata's Esplanade Metro Channel, Banerjee accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP </a>and the Election Commission of conspiring to “disenfranchise Bengali voters” and vowed to expose them.</p>.<p>“I will expose the BJP-EC conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters,” the TMC supremo said at the start of the protest.</p>.West Bengal SIR | Bengal final voter list at 6.44 crore, down from draft list's 7.08 crore; 60.66 lakh under abjudication.<p>She also alleged that several voters had been wrongly marked as deceased in the revised electoral rolls.</p>.<p>“I will present those voters, who have been declared dead by the Election Commission, at this protest site,” Banerjee said.</p>.<p>The sit-in, which started from 2.15 pm in central Kolkata, was announced earlier by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who had accused the poll panel of carrying out a “politically motivated” exercise that could disenfranchise lakhs of legitimate voters.</p>.<p>The protest marks a sharp political escalation by the ruling party, days after the Election Commission published the post-SIR electoral rolls, which have significantly altered the contours of the state’s electorate.</p>.<p>According to official data released on February 28, as many as 63.66 lakh names — around 8.3 per cent of the electorate — have been deleted since the SIR process began in November last year, reducing the voter base from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.</p>.<p>In addition, over 60.06 lakh electors have been placed under the “under adjudication” category, meaning their eligibility will be determined through legal scrutiny in the coming weeks, a process that could further reshape constituency-level electoral equations. </p>