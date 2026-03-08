Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee counters BJP attack with photo of PM Modi seated while President Murmu stands

Modi, for the second consecutive day, attacked the Trinamool Congress on the alleged insult of Murmu by the TMC government in West Bengal during her visit to the state.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 18:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 18:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us