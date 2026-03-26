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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's flight lands at Kolkata airport after delay due to storm

The chief minister was travelling in a chartered flight, which had taken off from the Andal airport around 3.30 pm and was scheduled to land in Kolkata around 4 pm.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata Banerjeeflight

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