<p>Kolkata: New West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday allocated portfolios among the first five members of his council of ministers.</p>.<p>A government order said senior BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dilip-ghosh">Dilip Ghosh</a> was given charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, along with Animal Resource Development and Agricultural Marketing.</p>.<p>Agnimitra Paul was given the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department and Municipal Affairs portfolios, while Ashok Kirtania was assigned the Food and Supplies and Co-operation departments, it said.</p>.India Politics LIVE Updates | CM Suvendu finalises Bengal Cabinet portfolio allocation for five ministers.<p>Kshudiram Tudu was made minister for Tribal Development, Backward Classes Welfare and Minority Affairs and Madrasha Education.</p>.<p>Nisith Pramanik was entrusted with the North Bengal Development Department along with Youth Services and Sports.</p>.<p>“The rest of the departments will be looked after by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari,” the notification said.</p>.<p>A senior BJP leader said the distribution of portfolios reflected the party’s attempt to balance organisational experience with regional and social representation. </p>