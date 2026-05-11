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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari allocates portfolios to first five ministers

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was given charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, along with Animal Resource Development and Agricultural Marketing.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari

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