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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari hands over land to BSF for border fencing; vows crackdown on infiltrators

Addressing a BSF land transfer meeting, Adhikari said the process marked the beginning of a larger initiative to improve border security in the state.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:48 IST
West BengalIndiaBangladeshBSFSuvendu Adhikari

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