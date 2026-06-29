West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari slams AJUP MLA over 'provocative' remarks; says BJP govt will establish rule of law

<p>Kolkata: The BJP government will establish the rule of law in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told the Assembly on Monday, accusing AJUP MLA Humayun Kabir of making inflammatory statements to polarise voters for a bypoll to the Rejinagar seat.</p>.<p>Two criminal cases have been initiated against Kabir, and police will take action in the matter as per the law, he said in the House on a point of order over Kabir's alleged derogatory remarks against the chief minister and the government machinery in two recent public meetings in Murshidabad district.</p>.'Slow erosion of citizenship rights': Opposition cites former editor's passport, voter roll ordeal after SIR in West Bengal, targets Centre.<p>Kabir won both the Nowda and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in Murshidabad district in the 2026 Assembly elections. He took oath as an MLA of Nowda, paving the way for a bypoll in Rejinagar.</p>.<p>Adhikari said it is evident that Kabir, who won two seats in the assembly polls and gave up one, is making inflammatory statements "to polarise voters as his son is likely to contest in the bypoll to the Rejinagar Assembly seat".</p>.<p>The Indian Constitution always has the last word, he said, adding that those who invited Kabir to speak at the public meetings will face action first, followed by the MLA.</p>.<p>"The government will establish the rule of law," Adhikari said, adding that the BJP government is not weak "like the previous Mamata Banerjee dispensation". </p>