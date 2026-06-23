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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's assurance of justice leaves RG Kar victim’s mother in tears

“RG Kar case will see justice... People of Bengal have voted so that Abhaya gets justice,” Adhikari said while speaking on the discussion on the Governor’s Speech.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

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