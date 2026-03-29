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West Bengal cops continue to swap khaki for khadi

West Bengal Police officials continue to display a penchant for discarding the khaki for the khadi — a trend that took root with the TMC’s 2011 victory.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 21:39 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndiaTMCPoliceWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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