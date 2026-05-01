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West Bengal: EC orders repolling at 15 booths on May 2, mulls the same for 30 others

The repolling at four and 11 polling booths in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim assembly constituencies would take place on Saturday.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 16:52 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCElection CommissionTrinamool CongressSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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