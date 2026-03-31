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West Bengal Elections 2026 | Amit Shah likely to accompany Adhikari in Bhabanipur nomination as BJP signals him as CM face

Adhikari, who quit the TMC and joined the BJP in December 2021, emerged as the frontrunner to be the chief ministerial face of the saffron party in West Bengal over the past few years.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariNandigramDilip GhoshBhabanipurWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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