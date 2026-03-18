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West Bengal elections: Upset TMC MLA resigns after athlete Swapna Barman gets ticket from Jalpaiguri

Roy has predicted a defeat for the party in the Jalpaiguri constituency after Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman was fielded from the seat.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:41 IST
West BengalTMC

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