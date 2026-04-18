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West Bengal elections: Victims of Maoist violence in 'Junglemahal' allege falling in TMC blind spot

Over two decades have passed since Bidu's husband Kartik met a violent death at the hands of armed Naxals.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsNaxalsMaoistWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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