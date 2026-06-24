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West Bengal: Ex-TMC MLA Atin Ghosh, daughter booked in property grab case

The former Kolkata deputy mayor's daughter termed the allegations against them baseless and said they would file a defamation suit for the 'false and malicious charges against them'.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

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