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West Bengal government issues new guidelines for animal slaughter

The state has also made it clear that animal slaughter in open public places would be 'strictly prohibited'.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsWest Bengalslaughter cattle

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