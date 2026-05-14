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West Bengal government mandates singing of Vande Mataram during morning assemblies in schools

school authorities have been asked to document the proceedings, including videos as proof of implementation.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsWest BengalSchoolsVande Mataram

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