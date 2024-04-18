West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose calls off Cooch Behar tour, says 'no one could restrict his movement'

Kolkata: Acting on the advice of the Election Commission of India (ECI), West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday called off his proposed tour to Cooch Behar, during which he intended to 'oversee' the polling process.

He, however, alleged that an attempt was being made to 'politicise the Governor's office', while asserting he would not allow anyone to use him as a 'pawn on the political chess board'.

"My priority is to be with the people of Bengal. My focus is to fight against violence in the state, particularly during election(s). My field visits are for these purposes but there is an attempt to politicise the Governor's office. I will not let anyone to lower the dignity of the office of the Governor," Bose said in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.