Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to visit Dinhata

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Wednesday which saw a clash between the supporters of TMC and BJP.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 06:33 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Wednesday which saw a clash between the supporters of TMC and BJP.

Bose will fly to Bagdogra on Wednesday afternoon and then travel to Dinhata.

Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters at Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Tuesday evening after a public meeting addressed by Union MoS for Home Nisith Paramanik got over and a rally led by state minister Udayan Guha was about to begin nearby.

The incident happened in the Dinhata Bazar area around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when Pramanik, the local BJP MP, was on his way out after attending the meeting. The TMC was also scheduled to hold a meeting a few metres away from the spot.

Pramanik claimed that when his convoy was leaving the area, stones were hurled from the venue of the TMC's rally.

He alleged that Guha, the North Bengal Development Minister, took the lead in beating up BJP activists and instructing the police to arrest them.

Guha rejected the allegations as 'baseless' and claimed that BJP supporters threw stones at the TMC's rally venue.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said the governor had sought a report from the state police chief on the veracity of the incident.

(Published 20 March 2024, 06:33 IST)
