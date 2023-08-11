West Bengal Governor holds meeting to eliminate ragging after JU student’s death

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, on Friday, convened an emergency meeting of vice-chancellors, teachers-in-charge of anti-ragging squads, psychologists, and parents at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.
The Governor’s action follows the death of an 18-year-old undergraduate student at Jadavpur University. The incident, it’s being alleged, was a consequence of ragging, while the police investigation is under way. The boy was found unconscious and wounded inside the campus on August 9.
“It was decided to put an end to the entry of miscreants from outside into the campus of the universities and colleges leading to violence and intimidation of the unsuspecting freshers who join the university,” a representative of the Governor stated.
A decision to constitute a high-level committee was taken. The committee headed by the former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University, Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, will carry out a thorough study of the issue and will offer suggestions to eliminate violence inside the campus.