West Bengal Governor holds meeting to eliminate ragging after JU student’s death

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, on Friday, convened an emergency meeting of vice-chancellors, teachers-in-charge of anti-ragging squads, psychologists, and parents at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.



The Governor’s action follows the death of an 18-year-old undergraduate student at Jadavpur University. The incident, it’s being alleged, was a consequence of ragging, while the police investigation is under way. The boy was found unconscious and wounded inside the campus on August 9.