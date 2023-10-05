Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal governor reaches Siliguri, to take stock of flood situation

Bose, who returned from New Delhi, is scheduled to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 04:33 IST

Follow Us

Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Siliguri on Thursday morning to take stock of the flood situation in the northern districts of West Bengal.

Bose, who returned from New Delhi, is scheduled to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar.

"He is very concerned about the situation and wants it to be addressed with the highest priority," an official said.

The governor went to the northern districts on a day the ruling TMC scheduled a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march in Kolkata, demanding the release of MGNREGA funds from the Centre.

Bose is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi after completing his survey of the flood situation, the official said.

He had reached New Delhi from Kochi on Wednesday evening.

Bose on Wednesday also spoke to the governors of neighbouring states, including Sikkim, over the flood situation there.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 October 2023, 04:33 IST)
India NewsWest BengalC V Ananda BoseFlash Floods

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT