West Bengal govt acting against those crusading for justice: BJP on doctor rape-murder case

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that the sole agenda of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is "silencing the truth, saving rapists and destroying evidence at any cost".

He told reporters that 43 doctors were transferred in the state, including a few to remote areas, for allegedly raising their voice for justice while police have been warning citizens and journalists of legal action for their crusade for justice.