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Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal govt hands over 31 acres to BSF for fencing at India-Bangladesh border

The issue of land transfer for border fencing had remained contentious in the state.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalBangladeshBSFBorder

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