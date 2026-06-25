West Bengal govt likely to introduce Uniform Civil Code bill during budget session on June 29

<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Suvendu%20Adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a>-led BJP government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal</a> is all set to introduce the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Uniform%20Civil%20Code"> Uniform Civil Code</a> (UCC) Bill in the state on Monday during its ongoing Budget session of the Assembly, much ahead of the party-stated six-month deadline, a source in the state cabinet said.</p>.<p>The matter was discussed and finalised in a Business Advisory Committee meeting held in the Assembly on Thursday evening, he added.</p>.<p>The development could mark one of the most consequential legal and social policy shifts in Bengal in recent times, with the BJP holding the UCC as representing both a major governance promise and a politically significant reform.</p>.<p>Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP had pledged in its manifesto that the UCC would be implemented within six months of coming to power in the state. The promise was prominently highlighted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while unveiling the party's election manifesto, or ‘Sankalp Patra’, in April.</p>.<p>“Several states, including Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, have already implemented the UCC proposals. Bengal will now also implement it in line with other BJP-ruled states as we had promised ahead of the elections,” a minister in the Adhikari cabinet said.</p>.<p>Political observers maintained the presentation of the Bill at the very first Assembly session, in less than two months of the BJP assuming power in the state, indicated the eagerness of the new administration to push through the party’s electoral promise.</p>.UCC bill will be passed in Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session: CM Yadav.<p>One of the most closely watched policy initiatives of the state's first BJP government, the UCC seeks to establish a common set of civil laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of faith, replacing the existing religion-based personal laws, specifically enforcing a ban on polygamy and the triple talaq.</p>.<p>“Is it appeasement to have uniform laws for every Indian citizen, or is it appeasement when a citizen is permitted to marry four times while another can get married once?” Shah had argued during his pre-poll campaigns in the state, accusing TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of promoting a policy in favour of one community.</p>.<p>The BJP has long argued that such a framework would promote equality before the law and strengthen national integration. The issue has featured prominently in the party's national and state-level political agenda for years.</p>.<p>Supporters of the proposal argue that a uniform legal framework would ensure equal rights for all citizens and eliminate disparities arising from religion-based personal laws. They point to BJP-ruled states that have either implemented or initiated steps towards similar legal reforms.</p>.Assam becomes third state to pass UCC; Himanta calls it 'watershed moment'.<p>However, observers say, the proposal is likely to trigger intense political and legal debate in Bengal, with opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, previously expressing concerns over the UCC, arguing that personal laws are closely linked to religious freedoms and community identities.</p>.<p>Besides the UCC, the government is also scheduled to table two bills in the Assembly on Monday to strictly deal with public disorder, vandalism and attacks on police personnel and public servants, sources said.</p>.<p>Among the bills, one seeks to amend the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act, 1972, which deals with riots, arson, looting, use of explosives and other actions that threaten public order, and the second is a new legislation, titled the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, which proposes to strengthen public safety and address anti-social activities more comprehensively.</p>.<p>The legislations were drafted in the wake of the state witnessing several incidents in which police stations and government offices were targeted by anti-social elements, and in some cases, police personnel and officers who were forced to take shelter from violent mobs, an official said.</p>.<p>Following a recent vandalism in Falta, where some locals led by the wife of the arrested TMC leader Jahangir Khan tried to storm the local police station, allegedly to free him, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had indicated that his government was working on a stringent legal framework to curb such incidents.</p>.<p>The new Bill qualifies such offences as ‘cognisable’ and ‘non-bailable’ and defines perpetrators of organised crimes, their financers, charge sheeted criminals, people involved in hoarding illegal arms, explosives, narcotics and human trafficking as “Goondas”, the official said.</p>.<p>The Bill may contain provisions allowing authorities to recover compensation for damage to public or private property from convicted offenders by selling their assets to compensate for losses, a source in the administration said.</p>.<p>The amendment bill, on the other hand, proposes the formation of a ‘Claims Commission’ in the state, which will hear people’s grievances on matters such as forceful acquisition of properties and decide on compensation which will be recovered from offenders, he added. </p>