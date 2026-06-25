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West Bengal govt likely to introduce Uniform Civil Code bill during budget session on June 29

The matter was discussed and finalised in a Business Advisory Committee meeting held in the Assembly on Thursday evening, a source said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:59 IST
West BengalIndiauniform civil codeSuvendu Adhikari

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