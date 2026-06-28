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West Bengal govt likely to present UCC bill in assembly on June 29

The move comes well ahead of the six-month deadline promised by the BJP in its 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest Bengaluniform civil codeUCC

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