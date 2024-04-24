West Bengal govt moves Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order to scrap appointment of over 23k teachers

The state also took exception to the direction to the candidates who submitted blank OMR sheets but obtained appointments, to return all remunerations and benefits along with interest at 12 per cent per annum, from the date of receipt thereof till deposit, within a period of four weeks.

"There was no occasion for the High Court to set aside/cancel the entire recruitment, when the allegedly wrongful and illegal appointments identified by the SSC based on the CBI report, could have as per law been set aside, after hearing the aggrieved parties," it said.

Instead of separating the grains from the chaff, the High Court has proceeded to paint the entire selection process with the same colour of irregularity, leaving the state government as the sole authority responsible to maintain the Teacher-Pupil ratio in schools in a precarious position, the Mamata Banerjee government said.

As per the CBI enquiry report and the affidavit by the SSC, irregularity in appointments were only found for 4,327 teachers and non teaching staff, however, the High Court, on its own wisdom, strikes at the legal and valid selections of 23,123 teachers, which was not found to be riddled with any anomaly as per the chargesheet filed by CBI concluding the investigation, the state government said in its special leave petition.