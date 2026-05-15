Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal govt suspends 3 IPS officers over 'lapses' in initial probe into RG Kar rape-murder case

The chief minister said that the three officers were allegedly involved in the 'mishandling' of the case, 'offering money to the victim’s parents as bribe'
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsWest BengalIPS

Follow us on :

Follow Us