Public flogging of couple: West Bengal Governor seeks report from Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the flogging of a couple in public in Uttar Dinajpur district's Chopra, officials said.

The governor is shocked by the incident, which was caught in a video, and called it "barbarous", they said.

"He condemned the incident and has sought an immediate report from CM Banerjee," an official told PTI.

The police on Sunday registered a case after the video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. PTI could not independently verify the video.