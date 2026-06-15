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West Bengal likely to unveil new industry policy with seamless land acquisition plans in June 22 budget

The chief minister also announced a target of creating 10 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' through self-help groups during the current financial year.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

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