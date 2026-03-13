Menu
West Bengal: Long queues outside LPG distribution centres amid shortage fears

The state government has also constituted a state-level LPG crisis monitoring committee to review the supply situation regularly and provide policy guidance to stabilise availability.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 07:41 IST
