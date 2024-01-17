West Bengal man dismembers wife into six pieces, dumps body in canal over property dispute; arrested

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old construction materials supplier in West Bengal's Madhyamgram dismembered his wife into six pieces, packed the body parts in a jute bag, and disposed them in a canal.
To cover up his actions, he filed a missing person report with the police, claiming his wife had disappeared. However, his daughter became suspicious when she discovered blood stains on her mother's missing cellphone. The following day, the man attempted suicide by consuming poison when confronted by his daughter, reported Times of India.
After being admitted to the hospital, the man confessed to the crime during police interrogation. Subsequently, the police retrieved the dismembered body parts from the canal and arrested the perpetrator, Nooruddin Mondal. The police had initially become suspicious due to inconsistencies in Mondal's statements when he filed the missing person report. The situation escalated when Mondal's daughter filed an abduction complaint, and he attempted suicide, the publication said.
During further questioning, Mondal admitted to slitting his wife's throat, chopping her body, and disposing of the parts in the canal. The police suspect that the motive behind the murder was a property dispute. Family members informed the police that Mondal had been pressuring his wife, Saira Banu, to transfer ownership of a piece of land she owned. Mondal's daughter, Mani Bibi, stated that her mother paid with her life for refusing to comply with her father's demands.
Neighbours expressed shock and disbelief as they had no reason to suspect Mondal. He had actively participated in the search for his missing wife and had behaved normally during the days following the crime. The police are awaiting Mondal's full recovery before conducting further questioning. The retrieved body parts have been sent for postmortem examination, and DNA samples have been preserved as evidence.