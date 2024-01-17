West Bengal man dismembers wife into six pieces, dumps body in canal over property dispute; arrested

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old construction materials supplier in West Bengal's Madhyamgram dismembered his wife into six pieces, packed the body parts in a jute bag, and disposed them in a canal.

To cover up his actions, he filed a missing person report with the police, claiming his wife had disappeared. However, his daughter became suspicious when she discovered blood stains on her mother's missing cellphone. The following day, the man attempted suicide by consuming poison when confronted by his daughter, reported Times of India.

After being admitted to the hospital, the man confessed to the crime during police interrogation. Subsequently, the police retrieved the dismembered body parts from the canal and arrested the perpetrator, Nooruddin Mondal. The police had initially become suspicious due to inconsistencies in Mondal's statements when he filed the missing person report. The situation escalated when Mondal's daughter filed an abduction complaint, and he attempted suicide, the publication said.