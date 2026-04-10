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West Bengal: Naxalbari, cradle of the red, now painted saffron

It took almost 50 years for the Indian state to declare victory over Naxalism.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 23:20 IST
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The Naxalbari constituency with its large tribal population is being actively wooed by the BJP.
The Naxalbari constituency with its large tribal population is being actively wooed by the BJP.
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Published 09 April 2026, 23:20 IST
India NewsWest BengalsaffronWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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