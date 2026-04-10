<p><span class="italic"><em>“Kanu Sanyalera bari kothai?”</em></span> (Do you know where Kanu Sanyal’s house is?)</p>.<p>The traffic policeman, busy scrolling reels on his smartphone, looks up and shrugs his shoulders. Once the most wanted man in West Bengal, Kanu Sanyal is long dead. And no one is looking for him. Not even in Naxalbari, the cradle of the first Left-wing armed insurgency in India.</p>.<p>If Charu Majumdar was the ideological heft behind the 1967 uprising, Kanu Sanyal was the chief mobiliser of tribal sharecroppers and contract labourers against exploitative landowners.</p>.<p>The police reprisal was swift and strong. But the sparks of what unfolded in Naxalbari, a small town nestled among 300 square miles of tea gardens at the base of the Darjeeling hills, would spread to large parts of India in the coming decades.</p>.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee more interested in 'Khela Hobe', not in sports development: Nitin Nabin.<p>It took almost 50 years for the Indian state to declare victory over Naxalism. In the Lok Sabha last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the final assault on Left-wing extremism in India had been successful.</p>.<p>When the red fades, it often turns saffron.</p>.<p>Pani Tanki, the Indian checkpoint at the Nepal border, is 20 km from Bagdogra, the strategically important airport in the narrow Chicken’s Neck that connects the Northeast with the rest of India. The settlements on both sides of the highway are dotted with pennons fluttering in the strong gale gliding down from the hills.</p>.<p>“They were put up during the Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami celebrations recently. Even meat shops were closed during Navratras in the area we live,” says Rinki Sharma, drawing deeply on his cigarette over a cup of tea, as trucks roll over the overbridge to enter Nepal.</p>.<p>Lord Ram, emblazoned on saffron flags and holding his divine bow, stands battle-ready. Hanuman, as in other parts of the country, is angry.</p>.<p>Ananadamoy Barman, the BJP MLA from the Matigara-Naxalbari constituency, has been renominated by the party. Amidst shouts of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shree Ram', his convoy reaches Zamirdarpur, a small village on the banks of Manja, a small tributary of Mahananda that flows through Siliguri before merging with the Ganga.</p>.<p>“The way the TMC government has exploited the people of Bengal, it is time we bid a final farewell to Mamata di,” he tells his supporters.</p>.<p>The language of political mobilisation remains the same — exploiter vs exploited, haves vs have-nots. The actors and ideology metamorphose with the times.</p>.<p>“CPM candidate Jharen Roy is well respected here, but can he put up a fight?” asks a villager. Roy’s former CPM colleague Shankar Roy is now a BJP MLA from the adjoining Siliguri seat.</p>.<p>In the last couple of elections — both Lok Sabha and Assembly — the BJP has done well in north Bengal. Barman won the Naxalbari seat by a margin of over 70,000 votes. This constituency has a substantial population of tribals and the Scheduled Caste Rajbansi community, whom the BJP is aggressively wooing.</p>.<p>Not far from here, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the International Santal Conference in March. She was upset with the state government over the lack of protocol. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the President of playing politics at the behest of the BJP.</p>.<p>Late last year, Mamata laid the foundation for the construction of a Mahakal Temple in Siliguri. Her candidate against the BJP’s Barman is Sankar Malakar, a former Congress MLA who shifted to the TMC ahead of polls.</p>.<p>On our way back, we finally managed to meet someone who knew where Kanu Sanyal lived.</p>.<p>“I participated in Kanu Sanyal’s funeral when he passed away,” Jaganath Munda says, directing us to Hathighisha village, where the Naxal ideologue lived before he took his life in 2005.</p>.<p>“The party is past. It's the BJP now that dominates,” Munda tells us.</p>.<p>In his own village, Sanyal’s house is an island of red amidst a burst of flowers on BJP and TMC flags. A rusted lock dangles from the main gate where Sanyal once lived and died.</p>