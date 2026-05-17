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West Bengal rice industry seeks infra push, faster clearances from new BJP govt

The industry has also demanded a single-window clearance mechanism for licenses and approvals to reduce delays and paperwork.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsBJPWest Bengalrice

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