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West Bengal: Security tightened at 'jhalmuri' stall, which PM visited, after owner gets death threats

The callers allegedly threatened to kill the owner and blow up his stall with bombs, according to the complaint.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 11:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiDeath threatWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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