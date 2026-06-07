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West Bengal set to become 36th state/UT to implement AB-PMJAY

The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is a centrally sponsored scheme that provides health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to eligible beneficiaries.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsWest BengalHospitalhealth insurance

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