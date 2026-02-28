<p>New Delhi: The final electoral roll for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal </a>after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) published on Saturday further shrank to 6.44 crore voters, compared to the draft list of 7.08 crore published two months ago.</p><p>The cumulative decline is pegged at 1.21 crore, if one takes 7.66 crore voters at the beginning of SIR exercise on October 27 last year. </p><p>The list could see an increase in the future, as a final call on 60.06 lakh voters against whom “logical discrepancies” have been found in their claims will be taken in the coming days.</p><p>With the electoral rolls of 11 of 12 states and UTs that underwent SIR is out, the total number of deletions have risen to 3,46,20,814 or 9.74</p><p>% of 35,53,14,331 voters at the of SIR on 27 October, 2026. Now, the total number of voters in ten states have come down to 31,86,93,690. The final electoral list of Uttar Pradesh will be out only in April.</p>.West Bengal govt asks police to tighten security in view of post-SIR electoral roll release.<p>While an SIR was held in Bihar where electoral rolls shrunk from 7.89 crore to 7.43 crore and a Special Revision in Assam last year, the EC has said that the SIR in the remaining 22 states and union territories, including Karnataka, is expected to start from April.</p><p>According to the Election Commission, there were 7.66 crore voters at the beginning of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">SIR</a> in West Bengal and after the physical verification phase during which 58.20 lakh voters did not submit their forms, this number decreased to 7.08 crore voters in the draft list published on December 16 last year.</p><p>After the draft rolls were published, 1.88 lakh voters were added to the list while another 5.46 lakh were deleted, taking the cumulative total to 7.04 crore, which includes 3.60 crore men and 3.44 crore women. </p><p>Of the deletions through Form 7 after publication draft rolls, names of women voters (2.77 lakh) saw more deletions than that of men (2.68 lakh). However, the gender ratio remained the same at 956 in both draft and final rolls.</p>.EC to publish post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls.<p>The final rolls also included 60.06 lakh voters, whose claims to be voters were put on hold due to their enumeration forms showing “logical discrepancies” like mismatch of spelling and parent’s details among others.</p><p>The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has handed over these “doubtful cases” for adjudication and only approved cases can be added by way of supplementary list later, officials said.</p><p>The data also showed that all states and union territories – Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan – barring Goa and West Bengal saw rise in number of voters in the final list compared to the draft list.</p>.SIR 2.0 | Poll body revises schedule for Bengal after Supreme Court order, final list to be out on Feb 28.<p><strong>West Bengal voter list in numbers</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>On 27 October, 2025 before SIR</strong></p></li></ul><p><strong> Total voters</strong>: 7,66,37,529 – M/3,89,03,865; F/3,77,31,887; T/1,777</p><ul><li><p><strong>Draft voter list on 16 December, 2025</strong></p></li></ul><p><strong> Total voters</strong>: 7,08,16,630 – M/3,61,99,391; F/3,46,15,837; T/1,402</p><ul><li><p><strong>Final voter list</strong></p></li></ul><p><strong>Total Voters: </strong>6,44,52,609 - M/3,28,10,872; F/3,16,40,585; T/1,152</p><p>Total Additions (Form 6 and 6A): 1,82,036; Form 8 Additions: 6,671; Deletions: 5,46,053 – M/2,68,147; F/2,77,877; T/29</p>