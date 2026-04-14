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West Bengal SIR | 'Cannot pressure officials': Supreme Court sets no timeline to complete appeal hearings

Around 700 judicial officers from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand are deployed to adjudicate over 60 lakh objections of those excluded from the voter list.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 03:17 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 03:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Courtspecial intensive revision

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