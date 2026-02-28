Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal SIR | Final electoral roll shrinks to 7.04 crore voters, down from 7.08 crore in draft list

The cumulative decline is pegged at 61.58 lakh, if one takes 7.66 crore voters at the beginning of SIR exercise on October 27 last year.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 16:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection Commissionelectoral rollsVoters listspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us