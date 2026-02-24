Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal SIR: Supreme Court allows further deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for claim verification

Supreme Court ordered that the Calcutta High Court can deploy civil judges with at least three years of experience to expedite the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 10:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 06:22 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Courtspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us