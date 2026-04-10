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West Bengal SIR: Supreme Court to hear plea against ECI's order to freeze electoral rolls on April 13

The lawyer urged that the plea against freezing of electoral rolls by the EC ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, should be heard on an urgent basis.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Court

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