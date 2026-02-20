Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal SSC mandates slippers, sandals instead of covered shoes for upcoming recruitment exams

The written examinations will be held on March 1 and March 8 across the state.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 13:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 13:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndiaKolkataSSCWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us