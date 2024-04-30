West Bengal state secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Indian Museum receive threatening emails

Kolkata: The West Bengal state secretariat, Raj Bhavan and the Indian Museum here on Tuesday received emails threatening to blow off the buildings using explosives, a senior official of the state Home department said.

The Detective Department of the Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the matter. The email was sent by persons who identified themselves to be belonging to an alleged terror outfit "Terrorizers 111".

"Hello, we are a Terrorist group called "Terrorizers 111". We must inform you, that we have placed multiple explosives devices inside your building....," the email said.

Tuesday's threat email was received less than a week after similar communications were sent twice to the city airport. Both the emails to the airport later turned out to be hoax.