West Bengal: TMC panchayat chief found hanging inside home

<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress </a>panchayat chief identified as Jahidul Haque Baidya was found hanging inside his house in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>'s North 24 Parganas district.</p>.<p>His body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room on Tuesday morning. The deceased was the chief of Jadurhati Uttar Gram panchayat in Baduria area. </p>.<p>The body was sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to verify whether it was a suicide or any other circumstance led to the death. </p>.Legs broken, TMC worker beaten to death in Bengal's Nandigram: Party blames BJP for 'murder'.<p>According to reports, the residents had recently accused Baidya of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.</p>.<p>On May 31, a group of locals staged a demonstration outside his house, alleging that a battery-operated garbage collection vehicle procured under the Swachh Bharat Mission had been sold and the proceeds misappropriated, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>