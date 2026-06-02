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West Bengal: TMC panchayat chief found hanging inside home

The body was sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 08:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalTrinamool CongressPanchayat

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