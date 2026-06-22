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West Bengal to observe holiday on Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary on July 6 would be declared a state holiday.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalSyama Prasad Mookerjee

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