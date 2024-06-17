Bengal train collision LIVE | 'Ministers used to resign over such accidents', says RJD leader in dig at BJP, Vaishnaw

Two trains—a passenger train and a goods train—collided in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday morning, leading to the deaths of at least five people. The collision took place between the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train near the New Jalpaiguri railway station, officials said. Visuals from the incidents shared on social media showed a horrific pileup, with mangled coaches dangling mid-air as a result of the collision. Rescue ops have been launched. Follow the latest updates as the situation develops, right here with DH!