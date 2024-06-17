Bengal train collision LIVE | 'Ministers used to resign over such accidents', says RJD leader in dig at BJP, Vaishnaw
Two trains—a passenger train and a goods train—collided in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday morning, leading to the deaths of at least five people. The collision took place between the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train near the New Jalpaiguri railway station, officials said. Visuals from the incidents shared on social media showed a horrific pileup, with mangled coaches dangling mid-air as a result of the collision. Rescue ops have been launched. Follow the latest updates as the situation develops, right here with DH!
Earlier, ministers used to resign for such accidents, says RJD leader in dig at BJP
"The country whose railways have been privatised, accidents will happen in that country. Earlier, when accidents happened during the Congress and UPA government, ministers used to resign. Now, no minister resigns after such big accidents. We don't have any hopes from this government...," RJD leader Bhai Virendra told news agency ANI.
Thoughts and prayers with families: Prez Murmu on 'distressing' accident
"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operationsm," President Murmu wrote on X.
NDRF, SDRF deployed; injured being shifted to hospital, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an update
Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.