Bengal train collision LIVE | 'Ministers used to resign over such accidents', says RJD leader in dig at BJP, Vaishnaw

Two trains—a passenger train and a goods train—collided in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday morning, leading to the deaths of at least five people. The collision took place between the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train near the New Jalpaiguri railway station, officials said. Visuals from the incidents shared on social media showed a horrific pileup, with mangled coaches dangling mid-air as a result of the collision. Rescue ops have been launched. Follow the latest updates as the situation develops, right here with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 06:22 IST
Highlights
05:3217 Jun 2024

At least 5 dead, 30 injured in train accident, say police

05:2317 Jun 2024

HELPLINE NUMBERS: 033 2350 8794 | 033 2383 3326

05:2317 Jun 2024

Trains collide in Bengal's Darjeeling; 'shocked' Mamata initiates rescue ops

06:2017 Jun 2024

Indian Railway officials monitoring the situation in Bengal

06:1817 Jun 2024

Earlier, ministers used to resign for such accidents, says RJD leader in dig at BJP

"The country whose railways have been privatised, accidents will happen in that country. Earlier, when accidents happened during the Congress and UPA government, ministers used to resign. Now, no minister resigns after such big accidents. We don't have any hopes from this government...," RJD leader Bhai Virendra told news agency ANI.

06:1717 Jun 2024

WATCH | NDRF, police personnel conduct rescue ops

05:5017 Jun 2024

Thoughts and prayers with families: Prez Murmu on 'distressing' accident

"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operationsm," President Murmu wrote on X.

05:4417 Jun 2024

NDRF, SDRF deployed; injured being shifted to hospital, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an update

