Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal turning into 'soft state', women unsafe: State Governor C V Ananda Bose

According to Bose, a "soft state" is a state "where the laws exist, but enforcement is weak".
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 10:32 IST
India NewsWest BengalC V Ananda Bosewomen safety

Follow us on :

Follow Us